Iran-China deal only a roadmap for comprehensive coop - government spokesman

Iran 31 March 2021 08:15 (UTC+04:00)
The Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabei has said about the recent comprehensive agreement between Iran and China that "This document is only a roadmap and does not contain any obligations for the parties", Trend reports citing Mehr.

He said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a copy of what the two sides agreed upon and it contains all the topics, outlines and content of the agreement and it is easily accessible to everyone."

Rabei added: "This document is just a roadmap and does not contain any obligations for the parties. This is a general framework and capacity that must be completed over time through agreements in line with the common interests."

