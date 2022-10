Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN secretary general, on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to provincial officials, at least 15 people were killed and 27 wounded after an assailant began shooting at people at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine.

Dujarric told reporters in New York that the UN condemns the attack at the religious site, expressing sympathy with the people and government of Iran.