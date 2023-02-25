Iran’s knowledge-based exports hit $1b - VP

Iran's Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-based Economy Roohollah Dehqani Firoozabadi said that the knowledge-based companies’ exports have reached one billion dollars, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking to reporters at Isfahan University of Technology (IUT), Dehqani Firoozabadi said that the achievement has been made despite all limitations.

He added that nearly 1,600 companies were registered as knowledge-based this year, while the figure was 700 and 800 last year.

With about 8,000 knowledge-based companies in the country, there is a huge potential that can make a big move if it is managed, he said.