Iran introduces new restrictions on tar exports

Tehran, Iran, June 14



By A. Shirazi- Trend:



The managing director of Jay Oil Refining Company said the Iranian government has introduced new restrictions on exports of the country’s tar.



Following reports that poor-quality tar is being shipped out of Iran under the name of Iranian commercial brands, the government has decided to export tar only under a permit issued by the Oil Ministry, Majid Azami, a senior official with the Jay Oil Company, said on June 11, IRIB news agency reported.



The move by the government will come into effect on June 11, he further said, noting that it will prevent profiteers from smuggling tar out of the country.



Azami said that mineral tar would be excluded from the new restrictions.



Iran produces nearly 5 million tons of tar a year. The country exports some 3 million tons of tar. Countries in the Middle East, South Asia, East and South East Asia, Africa and Europe import the Iranian tar.

