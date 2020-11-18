Iran to provide more loans to low income families

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.18

Trend:

The Iranian government is expected to increase financial support to low-income people and a four-month support package to one-third of the society said the Iranian President.

"The government should provide help to reduce economic pressures on effecting people, in the current situation and by closing unessential businesses should have income," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus has approved a four months support package is estimated to be provided to one-third of the society. The qualified families would receive 1,000,000 rials (about $23)per individual from November 21," he said.

"Ten million households would receive a loan that would be 10 billion rials (about$238) per family the loan would not cover all people that monthly receive subsidies," he added.

According to Rouhani knowledge-based companies have prepared coronavirus test kits that would show the result in 20 minutes while Iran no longer needs to import CT scans and ventilators while all the medicines related to treating the illness are produced domestically.

"The economic and social situation is improving and we are witnessing signs of reducing the price of goods and foreign currency rate. We feel that the situation would improve in the coming days," he noted.

Iran to impose a new limitation for two weeks to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections and deaths by preventing traveling between cities, restricting inner-city transportation after 6 pm, closing nonessential businesses, and reducing the working hours.