Iranian President and Irish FM discuss JCPOA

The Islamic Republic of Iran is the only party that has paid costs for the maintenance of the JCPOA, but this situation cannot continue in this way, and to maintain and revive the Iran deal, the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by the parties to the JCPOA is essential, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

During a meeting with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, while announcing Iran's readiness to cooperate with international institutions to resolve regional crises, President Hassan Rouhani stressed that the best way to resolve problems with European partners at various levels including bilateral, regional, and international, are negotiations based on mutual respect and the avoidance of any threat or pressure, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to the failure of illegal sanctions and the maximum pressure strategy against the Iranian people, the President said that revival of JCPOA as a multilateral international agreement is subject to the lifting of US sanctions and fulfillment of obligations by all members.

Criticizing EUs inaction on JCPOAs commitments, he added that despite the government's action to suspend the implementation of the IAEA's Additional Protocol the suspension of the implementation of Additional Protocol, Iran is still determined to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

The President noted that "Iran is ready to take immediate compensatory measures in accordance with the provisions of the JCPOA and to fulfill its obligations after the lifting of illegal US sanctions.”

Rouhani also called for the development and deepening of Tehran-Dublin relations in all fields, especially economic and trade relations.

Irish Foreign Minister went on to say that the new US administration is determined to return to JCPOA.

"Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA was a historic mistake," he said, referring to his country's role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the next two years and a facilitator of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

"We will do our best to maintain the Iran deal and we are ready to play any role to help improve the situation and resume talks of all JCPOA members."

Referring to the changes in the US government and the desire of the new US administration to return to the Iran deal, the Irish Foreign Minister said that "With the new conditions, there is a good opportunity for negotiation and dialogue, which should be mandatory for all members to implement their obligations.”

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney has met with President Hassan Rouhani in Iran.

Coveney is also due to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who on Friday night stated that he will soon present Iran’s “constructive, concrete” plan of action regarding its nuclear program.

The visit comes as the United States said on Thursday that it hoped Iran would “engage” in diplomacy after European allies – including France, Germany, and Britain – dropped a plan to censure Tehran at the UN nuclear watchdog.