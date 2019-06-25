Iranian Parliament passes bill for boosting gas condensate, oil refining capacity

25 June 2019 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Iranian Parliament has approved the generalities of a bill for increasing the capacity of the country’s oil and gas condensate refineries by domestic investment, Trend reports via IRNA.

The bill was approved by the MPs during an open session of the parliament, with 136 votes in favor, 32 votes against and three abstentions.

According to the spokesperson for the Parliament’s Energy Committee, Sakineh Almasi, the bill would increase the capacities of gas condensate and crude oil refineries using public investment.

“Construction of refineries is a clever response by Iran to oil sanctions, and helps boosting production and creates new job opportunities,” she said.

It is reported that by 2020, the global demand for oil products will increase by 1.1 percent, while the demand for polymers increases by 3.3 percent, so with this in mind, the creation of a hybrid system of refining and petrochemicals (petro-refinery) seems a necessity.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran eyes to produce 860,000 tons of meat
Business 18:02
Flight to be opened between Turkey's Istanbul, Iran's Kerman
Society 16:56
International shipping in Iran waters continues as normal despite Fujairah attacks
Iran 16:37
Iran discloses volume of electricity generated through alternative energy sources
Business 16:23
Iran will never pursue a nuclear weapon, says foreign minister
Other News 16:13
Minister discloses amount of foreign investments approved in Iran
Business 15:55
Latest
Expert on reasons for decline in demand, consumption in Azerbaijani cement market
Economy 19:23
Ashgabat, Bucharest agree to intensify trade, economic co-op
Economy 19:17
Iran launches DSS and flood and drought alarming system in Aras river in 2021
Business 19:16
Value of foreign currency purchases exceeds $740M in Kazakhstan
Finance 18:54
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan mull Caspian Sea-Black Sea transport project in Bucharest
Economy 18:52
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Finance 18:43
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends farewell ceremony for prominent scientist Shirmammad Huseynov (PHOTO)
Politics 18:42
EU officials to visit regions of Azerbaijan
Business 18:09
Iran eyes to produce 860,000 tons of meat
Business 18:02