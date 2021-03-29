Iran, China to cooperate against COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, March. 29

Trend:

According to the Iran-China 25-year accord signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries, Iran and China committed to cooperate in various fields of health and medical education, including the fight against coronavirus, the spokesman of the Food and Drug Administration of Iran said.

“The Iran-China strategic accord, which was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries on Saturday, provides a clear perspective on cooperation on health and medical education,” Iran`s FDA spox, Kianoush Jahanpour said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He went on to say that the Iran-China accord will even be a turning point for similar agreements with other countries in the coming years.

He published a part of the cooperation document between Iran and China, which emphasizes the strengthening of cooperation based on the Memorandum of Understanding on the fight against coronavirus and similar viral diseases.

The “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” agreement, signed in Tehran on Saturday by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, has been in the works since 2016 when President Xi Jinping became the first Chinese leader to visit the Iranian capital in over a decade.