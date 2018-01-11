Iranian warship crashes at Caspian port, two crew missing

11 January 2018 02:20 (UTC+04:00)

An Iranian warship crashed into concrete wave breakers at a port in the Caspian Sea and two of its crew members are missing, Reuters reported, citing local media.

The 100-meter long warship, called Damavand, crashed at the harbor town of Bandar Anzali during stormy seas which kicked up waves as high as four meters, Gilnegah, a website focused on news about the northern province of Gilan, reported.

Six crew members from the warship were initially knocked into the water during the accident and four were recovered from the sea. Pictures posted on Gilnegah show the damaged warship listing to one side near wave breakers that protect the port.

No official statement has been issued on the number of dead or injured from the accident.

On Saturday, the tanker Sanchi (IMO:9356608), run by Iran’s top oil shipping operator, National Iranian Tanker Co, collided with the CF Crystal (IMO:9497050), carrying grain from the United States about 160 nautical miles (300 km) off China’s coast near Shanghai.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Earthquake jolts western Iran
Society 10 January 20:39
Iranian oil tanker in East China Sea could burn for a month
World 10 January 15:03
3,700 people in Iran arrested over political unrest
Politics 9 January 15:09
Iranian leader vows to take revenge on US over recent unrest
Politics 9 January 14:45
Weird light and unknown flying object appear in Tehran's sky
Society 9 January 12:19
Iran bans English in primary schools after leader's warning
Society 7 January 22:31
Iran confirms its oil tanker incident, says 30 citizens missing (UPDATE)
Society 7 January 11:40
Magnitude 4,7 quake hits western Iran: EMSC
Society 6 January 20:18
Iranians march to express support for government – state media
Politics 5 January 17:19
Senior official criticizes comments calling on Rouhani to resign
Politics 5 January 12:42
Moderate earthquake jolts western Iran
Society 5 January 11:02
Intelligence forces dismantle “terror team” in western Iran
Politics 4 January 15:22
Moderate earthquake jolts southeast Iran
Society 4 January 02:08
Pro-government rallies held in Iran
Politics 3 January 14:56
French FM visit to Iran postponed amid ongoing protests
Politics 3 January 11:10
4.5-magnitude quake jolts eastern Iran
Society 3 January 09:23
Bikers allegedly fire bullets at governor office in central Iran
Society 3 January 00:58
Iran protests: over 150 individuals detained in Hamedan city
Society 2 January 23:22