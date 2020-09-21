Third wave of COVID-19 begins in Tehran

A third wave of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has begun on the territory of the Tehran province in Iran, Alireza Zali, head of Iran’s national anti-coronavirus task force, informed, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Statistical data over the past days shows that a third wave has begun in Tehran," ISNA news agency quotes him as saying. Zali added that very little time had passed between the second and third waves of the coronavirus.

"We have sent a letter to the health minister on behalf of the anti-coronavirus task force in Tehran with the request to reinstate the restrictions related to the virus. This especially includes a return to working from home," he said.

In recent days, Iran has documented a new rise in coronavirus cases. On August 31, the daily COVID-19 cases in Iran reached their lowest point at 1,642. However, the amount of cases begun to increase again in September, surpassing 3,000 twice in the past three days.

On July 15, Iran officially declared the second wave of COVID-19.