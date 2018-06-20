Georgia’s trade with EU worth $1.34 billion in Jan-May 2018

20 June 2018 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia is strengthening its trade relations with the European Union (EU), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other countries, Agenda reports.

In January-May 2018, trade turnover with European Union (EU) countries increased by 23 percent year-on-year (y/y) and amounted to $1.34 billion, shows the data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

Exports were worth $295.7 million (13.7 percent higher), while imports reached $1.04 billion (25.9 percent higher).

The share of the EU countries in the external trade turnover of Georgia amounted to 27.4 percent - 23 percent in exports and 29 percent in imports.

In January-May 2018, the external trade turnover of Georgia with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries totalled $1.67 billion – 32.6 percent higher compared to January-May 2017.

Exports were worth $584 million (52.3 percent higher) while imports equalled $1.09 million (24 percent higher).

Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan are Georgia’s top trade partners in January-May 2018, said Geostat.

Last month Georgia’s top 10 trade partners made for 66.6 percent of the country’s total trade turnover, with Turkey ($714.8 million), Russia ($548.2 billion) and Azerbaijan ($430.5 million) filling the top three spots.

Georgia's top exported commodities in January-May 2018 were:

Copper ores and concentrates (worth $181.6 million, or 14.1 percent of total exports),
Ferro-alloys (worth $151.8 million, or 11.8 percent of total exports),
Motor cars (worth $124 million, or 9.7 percent of total exports).

Georgia's top imported commodities were:

Petroleum and petroleum oils (worth $330.8 million, or 9.2 percent of total imports),
Motor cars (worth $215.6 million or six percent of total imports),
Petroleum gases (worth $150 million, or 4.2 percent of total imports).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
EU copyright reforms draw fire from internet luminaries as key vote looms
Europe 09:49
Russia requests to join US-EU WTO consultations on steel and aluminum
Russia 09:39
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 June 11:05
Brexit will give Britain more to spend on health even as payments to EU continue - May
Europe 19 June 10:03
EU-Georgia launch two projects for supporting sustainable rural development
Georgia 18 June 10:06
Ernst & Young reveals SOCAR's revenues from activities abroad
Oil&Gas 16 June 07:00
Ernst & Young reveal SOCAR's revenues from activities abroad
Oil&Gas 14 June 16:08
Launch of SGC a happy moment for Azerbaijan, EU: Daniilidis
Oil&Gas 14 June 15:43
EU agrees 32 percent renewables target for 2030
Europe 14 June 15:38
UK PM May will announce relaxed rules for non-EU doctors and nurses
Europe 14 June 15:36
Travel time from Turkey to Azerbaijan to halve
Business 14 June 13:24
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 June 19:59
Georgian PM announces resignation
Georgia 13 June 19:46
EU must resist Chinese attempts to divide it - Maas
Europe 13 June 18:06
Business federation urges UK to keep EU rules after Brexit
Europe 13 June 14:06
SGC to be of strategic importance for South-Eastern Europe (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:48
SGC should involve more countries - advisor to head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:47
Azerbaijan to meet 25-30% of Bulgaria’s gas needs
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:41