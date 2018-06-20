Georgia’s trade with EU worth $1.34 billion in Jan-May 2018

Georgia is strengthening its trade relations with the European Union (EU), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other countries, Agenda reports.

In January-May 2018, trade turnover with European Union (EU) countries increased by 23 percent year-on-year (y/y) and amounted to $1.34 billion, shows the data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

Exports were worth $295.7 million (13.7 percent higher), while imports reached $1.04 billion (25.9 percent higher).

The share of the EU countries in the external trade turnover of Georgia amounted to 27.4 percent - 23 percent in exports and 29 percent in imports.

In January-May 2018, the external trade turnover of Georgia with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries totalled $1.67 billion – 32.6 percent higher compared to January-May 2017.

Exports were worth $584 million (52.3 percent higher) while imports equalled $1.09 million (24 percent higher).

Turkey, Russia and Azerbaijan are Georgia’s top trade partners in January-May 2018, said Geostat.

Last month Georgia’s top 10 trade partners made for 66.6 percent of the country’s total trade turnover, with Turkey ($714.8 million), Russia ($548.2 billion) and Azerbaijan ($430.5 million) filling the top three spots.

Georgia's top exported commodities in January-May 2018 were:

Copper ores and concentrates (worth $181.6 million, or 14.1 percent of total exports),

Ferro-alloys (worth $151.8 million, or 11.8 percent of total exports),

Motor cars (worth $124 million, or 9.7 percent of total exports).

Georgia's top imported commodities were:

Petroleum and petroleum oils (worth $330.8 million, or 9.2 percent of total imports),

Motor cars (worth $215.6 million or six percent of total imports),

Petroleum gases (worth $150 million, or 4.2 percent of total imports).

