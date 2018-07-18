Passenger traffic up by 31 percent y/y, Georgian Airways surpasses foreign carriers

Passenger traffic at Georgian airports has increased by 30.79 percent y/y during the first half of the current year. As seen in data released by the Civil Aviation Agency, 2,103,149 passengers traveled via Georgian airports during January-June of this year, Agenda reports.

1,675,058 were served by Tbilisi international Airport, up by 30 percent y/y. The growth rate for Batumi International Airport was 42.62 percent accounting for 190,279 passengers, while Kutaisi International Airport has seen a 27.81 percent increase finishing the second quarter with 234,774 passengers.

Regular and charter flights carried out in Georgian airports totaled 10,720 during the first six months of the current year and increased by 22.6 percent compared to the same period of last year.

As for the airlines, Georgian Airways has surpassed all foreign carriers in terms of passenger traffic.

The top five airlines by passenger number/market share are: Georgian Airways – 247,485 passengers/12%; Turkish Airlines – 246,021 passengers/12%; Wizz Air – 223,364 passengers/11%; Fly Dubai – 110,757 passengers/5%; Ukraine International Airlines – 109,529 passengers/5%

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news