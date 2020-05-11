Georgia's COVID-19 cases stand at 638

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Georgia, bringing a total number of infected to 638, Trend reports with reference to the government's stopcov.ge website.

According to the latest figures, eight more patients recovered from the virus. The number of recovered patients in Georgia has reached 317.

Three Georgian citizens are brought from abroad for medical treatment. Some 10 patients died from the virus.

Currently, 4,896 people remain under quarantine and 444 persons are in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.