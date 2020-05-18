Georgia's COVID-19 cases climb to 701

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Six new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Georgia, bringing the total number to 701, said the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

A total of 432 patients recovered from the novel virus, while 12 persons died from coronavirus in the country.

Currently, 257 citizens have been hospitalzed in the clinics. NCDC said 39,573 people underwent polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing so far.

Georgian health officials once again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19, the report said.

Georgia declared a state of emergency until May 22 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.