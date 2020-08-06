PM Gakharia: 'we are entering a long-term, deep economic crisis'

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia stated today that 'we are entering a long-lasting, deep economic crisis' and if this economic downturn continues 'we will have to announce another social package at the beginning of the next year', Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Gakharia said that despite the fact that direct flights have resumed with Munich, Paris and Vienna, this is 'a drop in the ocean'.

No one thinks that we will find a way out of the crisis by the end of the year, or even for next year, so we all understand very well that we are entering a long-term, deep economic crisis. The responsibility of the government is first and foremost to help its own citizens and families maintain a socially comparable minimum to which these families are accustomed", said Gakharia.

Gakharia said that the next two years will be difficult for the global economy and of course, for Georgia, as 'one of the most open economies in the region and part of the global economy'.