EU Ambassador congratulates Georgia on Covid-19 vaccines delivery

EU Ambassador Carl Harzell congratulated Georgia on the delivery of 43,200 Covid-19 vaccines via the COVAX facility, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“The EU and our partners in Team Europe are the biggest supporters of COVAX, and have committed over 2.2 billion euro to ensure fair distribution of vaccines. I am proud that a key country like Georgia is one of the first to receive deliveries through this facility.

The next step is to start vaccinating. Here I am also proud that the EU and WHO are supporting the Government with training, advice, and logistic support to roll-out the vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible to those in need.

Since the start of the pandemic, the EU and Team Europe have been Georgia’s strongest supporters, providing financial assistance both to Government anti-covid measures, and also directly to the health, social, and private sectors.

This is one of the highest EU support packages per capita in the world, and demonstrates the solidarity of the EU with Georgians.

Today is a welcome milestone in the fight against COVID-19, and a light in the tunnel. The EU will continue to stand by Georgia until we are all the way through,” Carl Harzell said.