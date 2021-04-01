NATO aims to expand substantial NATO-Georgia Package

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) aims to expand the existing substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP) in Georgia, the NATO told Trend.

In 2020 NATO launched a new NATO-Georgia Package.

"It aims to further enhance the interaction between Georgia and the different parts of its command structure; strengthen the maritime component; focus more on resilience; and boost coordination amongst different Georgian agencies," the source said.

According to NATO, since its launch in 2014, the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package has become the main tool for practical cooperation between NATO and Georgia, helping Georgia to implement its reforms, enhance its ability to operate effectively with Allied forces, continue to contribute to our shared Euro-Atlantic security, and bring Georgia closer to NATO.

Progress in recent years has been impressive, the source said.

"Yet, our allies have decided to further boost the package," NATO added.

The Substantial NATO-Georgia Package is a set of initiatives endorsed at the September 2014 Wales Summit, aimed at strengthening Georgia’s defense capabilities and developing closer security cooperation and interoperability with NATO Members.

Relations between NATO and Georgia dating back to 1992 when Georgia joined the North-Atlantic Cooperation Council (NACC). The latter was replaced by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC) in 1997 as a forum for discussions between NATO and partners.

In 1994, Georgia joined the NATO Partnership for Peace (PfP) program and since 1996, the country has been actively participating in training and exercises within the program.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356