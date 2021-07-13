Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,862 new cases of coronavirus, 619 recoveries and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 35,117 tests have been conducted around the country of which 20,996 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,121 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 1,136 cases

Imereti - 164 cases

Kakheti - 115 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 104 cases

Adjara - 98 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 64 cases

Shida Kartli - 56 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 54 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 32 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 28 cases

Guria - 11 cases

As of today 9,005 individuals are in self-isolation and 49 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 379,673 cases of coronavirus, 360,558 recoveries and 5,479 deaths.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356