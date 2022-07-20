Georgia's foreign trade turnover increases in 1H2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. The total value of Georgia's foreign trade turnover increased significantly from January through June 2022, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover (excluding non-declared trade) from January through June 2022 amounted to $8.4 billion, which is an increase of 35.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2021 $6.2 billion.

Georgia in the reporting period exported goods worth $2.5 billion, which is an increase of 38.8 percent, compared to $1.8 billion over the same period of 2021.

Meanwhile, the total amount of imported goods to Georgia amounted to $5.9 billion in the reporting period of 2022, which is an increase of 37.2 percent, compared to the similar period of 2021 ($4.3 billion).