Officers shoot and kill gunman who fired at police

Cops in Pennsylvania shot and killed a gunman who fired at police in several locations in Harrisburg, the state capital, Daily Mail reports.

Authorities said that Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty, 51, went on a shooting spree that spanned two miles and began at around 4pm Friday near the state's Capitol Building.

During the first incident, El-Mofty allegedly opened fire on a Capitol police officer from inside his own car, hitting the officer's cruiser multiple times. The officer inside was not injured.



About half an hour later, El-Mofty allegedly shot at a Pennsylvania state trooper in her vehicle a few blocks away from the scene of the first shooting. Authorities said that the officer was left 'slightly injured' from the gunfire, WGAL reported.

The spree ended in a shootout between El-Mofty and local and state police, with El-Mofty being fatally shot by officers on scene, authorities said. No officers were injured.

The district attorney's office said that El-Mofty was armed with two handguns, believed to be 9mm weapons.

Authorities were initially unable to approach El-Mofty's body due to the presence of a suspicious device, but the bomb squad determined that the device was not an issue, ABC 27 reported.





