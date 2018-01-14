Video-gamer kills mom after blaming her for broken headset

14 January 2018 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Northern California on suspicion of fatally shooting his mother, whom authorities said he blamed for breaking his video-game headset, Fox News reports.

Matthew Nicholson of Ceres – a town about 96 miles east of San Francisco – was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of murder, the Modesto Bee reported.

Police responded to a call just before 10 p.m. that a woman had been allegedly shot inside a home.

Officers found Nicholson’s 68-year-old mother, Lydia Nicholson, inside with a head wound. She was rushed to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

According to a police report, Lydia Nicholson went to check on her son in his bedroom after he became upset while playing video games and began shouting.

Police say Nicholson argued with his mother, broke his video game headset, then blamed her.

He then allegedly grabbed a gun, fired two shots into a wall, then shot his mother before his 81-year-old father wrestled away the weapon.

Nicholson drove off to a relative’s home but was stopped in the town of Riverbank, just north of Ceres.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
OPEC’s success depends on what happens in US
Oil&Gas 13 January 12:20
PM: Turkey much safer than US
Turkey 12 January 16:48
Turkey warns citizens over traveling to US
Turkey 12 January 13:39
European powers keen to protect nuke deal against decisions undermining it
Nuclear Program 11 January 19:48
Iran going through next survival test
Commentary 11 January 17:20
US trying Turkey’s patience - Erdogan
Turkey 11 January 16:45
Turkish Foreign Ministry talks disagreements between Ankara, Washington
Turkey 10 January 11:42
What can soften US opposition towards Iran’s nuclear deal?
Nuclear Program 9 January 11:30
US servicemen bought babies from low-income Turkish families – media
Turkey 9 January 10:19
US energy envoy to visit Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 9 January 09:34
Unrests in Iran could push oil prices up
Oil&Gas 9 January 08:47
Trump plans to enforce sanctions on Iranian state television
Other News 9 January 02:39
Unrest in Iran: ailing economy, internal strife, external influence
Commentary 8 January 14:36
Satanic cult snatched dead baby from cemetery in Argentina
Other News 7 January 19:31
US Intelligence Agencies Underestimated North Korea – reports
Other News 7 January 11:18
North American oil prices for Jan. 1-5
Oil&Gas 6 January 14:17
North American oil prices down
Oil&Gas 6 January 10:44
US sees record high natural gas demand
Oil&Gas 5 January 17:24