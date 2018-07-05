Shooting in Los Angeles, 3 killed

5 July 2018 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Three people were killed and three others critically injured in an early morning shooting Thursday in Los Angeles, the second largest city of the United States, Xinxua reported citing LA Police.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m local time in the Westlake neighborhood near downtown LA. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene and the third person died later in nearby hospital.

The victims were part of a group attending a Fourth of July party in the front yard of a home in the neighborhood. They were behind a wrought iron gate when two people not attending the celebration approached and got into a confrontation with some members of the group. At some point during the confrontation the two people opened fire on the group, a local news outlet, KTLA 5 channel reported.

The suspects fled after the shooting and police are continuing investigation.

Some local news outlets said that it was an apparent gang-related shooting but it has not been confirmed by police.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brazil police arrest GE Latin America head, 21 others, in probe
Other News 01:41
Several people injured after shooting in Sweden's Orebro
Europe 4 July 04:19
Two critically injured in elementary school shooting in Kansas
US 3 July 23:41
Four dead in shooting at newspaper building in Maryland, suspect in custody (UPDATED)
US 29 June 00:28
Turkey detains German citizen for propaganda of terrorism
Turkey 27 June 09:33
Ankara police prevent terrorist attack in Turkey
Turkey 22 June 09:44
Latest
Russian official calls for closer Tehran-Moscow trade ties
Iran 23:31
Iran, Russia sign banking cooperation deal
Business 23:06
President Aliyev approves agreements between SOCAR and Equinor
Oil&Gas 22:42
Pompeo heads to N. Korea for nuclear talks
US 22:32
Armenian Foreign Ministry makes statements resembling Sargsyan’s era, Baku says
Politics 20:53
Saxo Bank: US dollar-negative trade war
Economy news 20:50
Uzbek company to design five-star hotel via tender
Tenders 20:28
Azerbaijan launches CNG retail sale
Oil&Gas 20:19
Azerbaijan, Iran sign protocol on international road transport (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:16