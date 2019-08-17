New Zealand police charge 23-year-old man with murder of Australian tourist

17 August 2019 08:44 (UTC+04:00)

A 23-yeard-old man was charged late on Friday with the murder of an Australian tourist in New Zealand’s coastal town of Raglan on the North Island, the police said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The arrest followed a manhunt for the suspect after the 33-year-old victim was found shot dead in a camper van in Raglan, in the Waikato region. A Canadian woman who had been traveling with the victim was able to escape.

The police identified the victim on Saturday as Sean McKinnon from Australia.

“We know this was an alarming incident that shocked people right across New Zealand and overseas,” Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said in a statement posted on the police website.

Before the shootings at two mosques that killed 51 people in March, New Zealand was considered one of the safest countries, with the homicide rate a third the average recorded among member countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

In 2018, New Zealand’s murder rate fell to its lowest level in 40 years and homicide rates were declining, with provisional figures showing 48 homicides in 2017, according to data published by the police. Around seven out of 10 homicides were murders.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Accused New Zealand gunman's letter from jail circulates online
Other News 14 August 14:52
New Zealand's indigenous Maori protest over 'stolen children'
Other News 30 July 12:30
New Zealand plans firearm register, tighter licensing amid gun law reforms
Other News 22 July 10:38
New Zealand's Ardern says plight of Pacific Islanders should spur climate action
Other News 18 July 15:04
Gun megastore plan in New Zealand's Christchurch sparks backlash
Other News 17 July 17:57
Google suspends New Zealand 'trending' emails after suspect's name released
World 5 July 12:22
Latest
U.S. to extend Huawei's partial reprieve on supply curbs
World 08:21
Modifications required for TAP to reach 20 BCMY capacity
Oil&Gas 08:00
7 dead, 6 injured in Mexico road accident
World 07:25
Ryanair applies for court order to block planned pilot strike
World 06:31
Ukraine's GDP grows 4.6 pct in second quarter
World 06:09
North Korea's Kim oversaw the test-firing of new weapon again
World 05:44
U.S. removes some Chinese furniture, modems from planned 10% tariffs
World 04:45
Pirates kidnap eight crew members in raid on German ship off Cameroon
World 04:28
Libya reopens southern airport closed since 2014
World 03:55