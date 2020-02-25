Number of Turkmen citizens visiting Turkey decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The number of tourists from Turkmenistan visiting Turkey amounted to 18,989 people in Jan. 2020, which is 10.29 percent less compared to Jan. 2019, Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend.

The share of Turkmen citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in Jan. 2020 amounted to 1.06 percent.

Over 1.7 million tourists visited Turkey in Jan. 2020, which is 16.11 percent more compared to Jan. 2019.

Over 1 million tourists visited Istanbul and 152,976 tourists visited Antalya during the reporting month.

The number of tourists from Turkmenistan visiting Turkey amounted to 297,706 people in 2019, which is 17.71 percent more compared to 2018.

The share of Turkmen citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in 2019 amounted to 0.66 percent.

