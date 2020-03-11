WTO suspends all meetings from March 11-20 after employee confirmed to have COVID-19
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Tuesday it was suspending all meetings from March 11-20 because a staff member was confirmed to have coronavirus infection (COVID-19), Trend reports citing Sputnik.
"Director-General Roberto Azevêdo has informed WTO members that, as of 11 March, all meetings at the WTO will be suspended until 20 March. The decision follows confirmation that one WTO staff member has contracted the COVID-19 virus," the WTO said in a statement.
This comes as Switzerland, where the WTO is headquartered, registered its third death and nearly 500 cases of COVID-19.
