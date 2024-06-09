Macron dissolves National Assembly, schedules early parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. President of France Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and scheduled early parliamentary election, Trend reports.

"France needs a clear parliamentary majority to operate in peace and unity," the president said in an address to the French people. "I am calling for early parliamentary elections. The first round will be held on June 30, with the second round on July 7".

By doing so, Macron acknowledged the severe defeat of his party, Renaissance" in the European Parliament elections, where it garnered only 15.4 percent of the vote, half as much as the opposition right-wing National Rally party, which received 32 percent of the vote.