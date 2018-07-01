Saudi King made no promises on oil production despite Trump's request – reports

1 July 2018 06:00 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has made no specific promises to US President Donald Trump on the increase of oil production, according to media reports, Spurnik reported.

On Saturday, Trump said that he spoke to the Saudi king about the need to increase Saudi Arabia's oil production "maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels" due to unstable situation in Iran and Venezuela, stressing that the Saudi leader agreed with the proposal. Later on Saturday, the Saudi SPA news agency also reported about the conversation between Trump and Salman but has not mentioned the agreement announced by Trump. The agency reported that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining stability of the oil market and the global economic growth.

According to The Wall Street Journal, a high-ranking Saudi official said that the kingdom made no concrete promises to Trump but assured him of its ability to satisfy the market’s demands.

"Saudi Arabia does not really like going beyond 11 million barrels a day and has no intention of expanding its current production capacity. It is expensive," an unnamed Saudi official told The Wall Street Journal.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries and other major oil producers reached an agreement at the end of 2016 to reduce oil output by 1.8 million barrels per day compared to October 2016. The deal, aimed at boosting oil prices, was prolonged twice, with the last extension set to last until the end of 2018.

Last week, OPEC countries and other major oil producers that participate in the 2016 Vienna cut deal agreed during a meeting in the Austrian capital to increase production to 1 million barrels per day, that is the volume of the countries' overcompliance with the agreement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
BMW says US tariffs on EU cars may hit investment there
US 03:19
Trump, Trudeau discuss trade, economic issues over phone call
US 01:25
Thousands march for 'Families Belong Together' rallies in US
US 30 June 20:55
Trump says Riyadh to raise oil output by 2m bpd
US 30 June 18:31
Trump reveals topics he plans to discuss with Putin during meeting
US 30 June 05:34
Trump reportedly asked Macron to pull France out of EU
World 30 June 04:33
Trump says will raise election meddling with Putin in Helsinki meeting
US 30 June 02:07
Brazil's FM to visit U.S. to reunite families separated at border
World 30 June 00:29
Saudi Arabia boosts oil supply close to record high in June
Arab World 29 June 17:07
Trump has repeatedly told aides he wants to quit the WTO
US 29 June 17:06
Ambassador says U.S. unconvinced China willing to make fast progress on trade
US 29 June 15:36
Preparations for Putin-Trump summit underway — Kremlin
Russia 29 June 15:33
U.S. gas pipeline industry wants help beating back green groups
Oil&Gas 29 June 11:03
Trump hopes his meeting with Putin will improve peace and security around the world
US 29 June 10:48
Russian senator comments on Putin-Trump summit in July
Russia 29 June 02:45
Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki on July 16: Kremlin
Russia 28 June 22:32
Assistant Secretary of State: US government fully supports Southern Gas Corridor (PHOTO)
Politics 28 June 16:45
Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki
Russia 28 June 15:22