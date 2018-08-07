Saudi Arabia to keep gasoline prices unchanged

Saudi Arabia decided on Monday to keep the gasoline prices for domestic consumption unchanged for the third quarter of 2018, Xinhua reported citing Saudi Press Agency.

The Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources highlighted in a statement that the decision was made after carrying the quarterly review of the prices.

The second revision conducted this year was based on the export prices in the international markets, hence the gasoline prices could be reduced or increased according to the changes in the global markets.

Saudi Arabia has started to reduce the subsidy on many products, including fuel since 2015 to cope with unstable international oil prices and plans to diversify its economy and incomes.

