Militants shell 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 hours

Militant groups have violated the ceasefire in the Syrian provinces of Latakia and Idlib over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"Over the past day, terrorists attacked Tall al-Tut, Djanadjik, Djubb, al-Zarur, Bait Smaira, Rois Usleman, Aqch Baer, Rasha, Djurin, Rwaisat Iskander, Ain al-Naur, Qastl al-Bordj and Hamrat in Latakia province, as well as al-Wasita in Idlib province", the statement read.

Over the same period, the Reconciliation center conducted a humanitarian operation in the settlement of Asbinat al-Sugra in Damascus province, the statement added.

The Idlib de-escalation zone was set up after a summit of Russia and Turkey in Sochi last fall. The northwestern Idlib area is home to around 30,000 militants, including foreign mercenaries, rebels from the National Front for Liberation and militants from the Nusra Front terror group.

