UAE armed forces announce plans to buy five aircraft

20 November 2019 03:26 (UTC+04:00)

The United Arab Emirates armed forces announced on Tuesday plans to buy two Globaleye for early warning and control aircraft, and three other refueling aircrafts, state news agency (WAM) said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

WAM added that the deputy executive director of the military committee organizing Dubai Airshow 2019 confirmed during a news

conference that the armed forces intends to purchase two Globaleye (G 6000-SRSS) early warning and control aircrafts from the Swedish company SAAB, in addition to three refueling aircrafts type (330MRTT) from Airbus.

