Prayers, candles and blood at makeshift Baghdad martyrs' museum

28 November 2019 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

A plastic helmet with a gaping bullet hole. A bloodsoaked T-shirt suspended next to a row of bloodsoaked flags. Tear gas grenades lined up in columns. Photo after photo of young men, on posters that bear the dates their government killed them, Trend reports citing Reuters.

What started as an ad hoc shrine to Iraqis killed in protests against government corruption has become a museum and memorial to scores of dead, a place of prayer and quiet reflection at the heart of Baghdad’s Tahrir square.

After two months of protests against a government widely viewed as corrupt and beholden to outside powers, Iraqis young and old have been converging on the makeshift museum to pay respects.

Tahrir, at the base of a bridge that leads across the Tigris to the fortified Green Zone government compound, has become sacred ground.

“As an Imam, I prefer to pray and read the Koran here than doing so at the mosque,” said Ibrahim Gharawy, an Islamic scholar in turban and robes. “Reading the Koran and praying in this place angers the corrupt.”

Near the exhibits, protesters have set up a long table, where Korans lay open among lit candles and melted wax. Carpets are laid alongside for people to kneel and pray.

“According to the Koran, the martyrs who died should not go in vain. There are more than 450 martyrs in Baghdad alone,” said a female student, whose face was veiled with a scarf of the black, red and white Iraqi flag. “Praying for them is the least we can do. I hope we gain our rights and be victorious.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Six killed, 15 wounded as three blasts rock Iraqi capital
Arab World 27 November 00:01
Iraq declares Baghdad curfew as protests persist
Arab World 28 October 21:08
Death toll climbs as Iraq unrest hits Baghdad's volatile Sadr City
Arab World 8 October 01:16
Iraqi Prime Minister declares curfew in Baghdad amid protests
Arab World 3 October 05:28
Rocket explodes In Baghdad green zone near Turkish Embassy
Arab World 3 October 04:29
Two rockets strike Baghdad's Green Zone, sirens sound off near US Embassy
Arab World 24 September 02:32
Latest
Islamic State says it caused French army helicopter collision in Mali
Other News 23:02
Boris Johnson's Conservatives raise record UK campaign funds
Europe 22:16
EBRD talks expansion into Uzbekistan’s regions (Exclusive)
Business 21:35
Azerbaijani company talks on progress in road construction project in Kyrgyzstan
Business 21:27
Uruguay opposition claims victory in presidential vote, official candidate concedes
Other News 21:19
Expert talks necessary factors for introducing and using renewable energy in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 20:51
Top 5 countries importing Azerbaijan’s non-oil products for 10 months
Business 20:41
Azerbaijan's export of satellite services increases
ICT 20:36
Ranking of private exporters in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector in 10 months 2019
Finance 20:35