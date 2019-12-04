5 rockets hit airbase housing U.S. troops in Iraq

Five rockets hit an airbase that houses U.S. troops in Iraq's western province of Anbar, the Iraqi military said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rockets struck the Ain al-Asad airbase, where hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed, but caused no casualties, the media office affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

It gave no further details, but adding that more information would be released later.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence paid an unannounced visit to the airbase on Nov. 23 to meet with the U.S. troops.

Pence's visit came at a time when Iraq witnessed anti-government protests demanding comprehensive reform of the political system and early elections.

Over 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against Islamic State (IS) militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.

The troops are part of the U.S.-led international coalition that has been conducting air raids against IS targets in both Iraq and Syria.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news