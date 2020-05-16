UAE reports 747 new COVID-19 cases, 21,831 in total

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday announced 747 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 21,831, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases of many nationalities are all in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, 398 more patients have fully recovered from the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 7,328, according to the ministry.

The ministry also confirmed two more deaths, pushing up the country's death toll to 210.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.