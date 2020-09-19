Qatar reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, 122,917 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Friday announced 224 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 122,917, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 209 more recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 119,822, while the fatalities increased by one to 209, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

The ministry reiterated the need to take preventive measures, including staying at home and observing social distancing.

A total of 714,183 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.