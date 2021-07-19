Saudi citizens must have two COVID-19 vaccine doses for travel abroad
Saudi citizens will need two COVID-19 vaccine doses before they can travel outside the kingdom from Aug. 9, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing the ministry of interior, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The decision was made based on new waves of infection globally, new mutations, and the "low efficacy of one vaccination dose against these mutations," the statement said.
Latest
Azerbaijan has great advantages in trade between countries of Black Sea region and Central Asia - analyst
There is huge potential between Azerbaijan and Croatia for expanding cooperation - Ex-president of Croatia (PHOTO)
Partnership between European Union and Azerbaijan is not based on financial support - Charles Michel
Opening of all communications in region will enable Azerbaijan to have unimpeded access to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - President Aliyev
Existing modern infrastructure and transport will allow Azerbaijan opportunity to implement projects in our territories in relatively short time - President Aliyev
I am confident that more companies will operate and expand their activities in territories Azerbaijan liberated as result of second Karabakh war - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev, President of European Council Charles Michel gave joint press conference (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council Charles Michel have joint working dinner (PHOTO)