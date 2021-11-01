Kuwait supports OPEC+ plan to increase oil output
Kuwait supports the plan to increase global oil supply which has been already agreed by OPEC+, the group formed by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, the Gulf nation's oil minister Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The plan, which provides for a monthly increase of 400,000 barrels per day, ensures adequate crude supply to balance the global market, he said.
