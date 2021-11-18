Saudi-led coalition targets Yemen sites after attempted drone attack

A Saudi-led coalition carried out a wide operation against targets in Yemen after intercepting and destroying a drone that attempted to attack Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport, Saudi state media said early on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The coalition was taking "operational measures to deal with the sources of hostile cross-border attacks," Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The coalition said later it conducted a wide operation on military targets in the Yemeni provinces of Sanaa, Dhamar, Saada, and al-Jawf in response to ballistic and drone threats, Saudi state TV reported.

Workshops and warehouses for ballistic missiles, drones, and communications systems were destroyed, it said.