Post-quake rescue operation over in Syria, cleanup efforts continue

Syria’s civil defense forces have announced the completion of the operation for the search for survivors after the devastating earthquake, the Al Hadath television channel reported on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The civil defense forces announce the completion of the search operation to find those missing after the earthquake," the television channel cited a Syrian civil defense forces spokesman as saying.

On Monday evening, the search operation was completed in the Latakia province, which was among the hardest hit regions in Syria. However, efforts to clear the rubble continue.