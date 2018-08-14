China angered at new U.S. defense act, to assess content

14 August 2018 07:57 (UTC+04:00)

China on Tuesday condemned measures targeting it in a new U.S. defense act, saying it would comprehensively assess aspects that beef up the role of a key panel tasked with reviewing foreign investment proposals, Reuters reports.

China’s complaints about the act come as the world’s two biggest economies engage in an increasingly bitter fight over trade, levying tariffs on each others’ products.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $716-billion defense policy act on Monday that authorizes military spending and waters down controls on U.S. government contracts with China’s ZTE Corp and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

The National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, strengthens the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews proposals to determine if they threaten national security. That measure was seen as targeting China.

China’s Commerce Ministry said it had noted the inclusion of CFIUS in the act and would “comprehensively assess the contents”, paying close attention to the impact on Chinese firms.

“The U.S. side should objectively and fairly treat Chinese investors, and avoid CFIUS becoming an obstacle to investment cooperation between Chinese and U.S. firms,” it said in a short statement.

Chinese and U.S. companies seek greater cooperation on investment, it added, urging the two countries’ governments to heed the voices of their companies, and provide a good environment and stable expectations.

Monday’s legislation also calls “long-term strategic competition with China” a top priority for the United States, which should improve the defense capabilities of self-ruled Taiwan, claimed by China as a wayward province.

In a separate statement, the Foreign Ministry said the United States passed the act despite China’s strong objections and it was dissatisfied with the “negative content related to China”.

China urges the United States to abandon Cold War thinking and correctly and objectively view relations, and not implement the act’s negative clauses about China, so as to avoid harming cooperation, the ministry added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
John Bolton meets Turkish ambassador amid Brunson deadlock
US 05:55
Tashkent to host Uzbek-Chinese business forum
Economy news 13 August 19:03
China expects growth in trade with Azerbaijan in 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 August 16:08
China exploring possibility of connecting to TAPI gas pipeline project
Oil&Gas 13 August 15:46
China on role of Azerbaijan in Silk Road project (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 August 12:43
China and Azerbaijan can create JV in third countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 August 12:36
Latest
Romania's Constanta Port open to joint projects with Baku Port (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:13
Venezuela gasoline prices should rise to international levels: Maduro
Other News 06:54
John Bolton meets Turkish ambassador amid Brunson deadlock
US 05:55
Chilean minister resigns over human rights museum criticism
Other News 04:56
Iran will not change regional policies under U.S. threats: foreign minister
Politics 03:57
U.N. Chief welcomes signing of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea
World 02:59
Hippo Attack: One tourist killed, another injured at Kenyan lake
Other News 01:59
Audi CEO to remain in German police custody
Europe 00:58
Iran unveils new homemade ballistic missile
Politics 13 August 23:58