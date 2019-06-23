7 injured in Sichuan 5.4-magnitude quake

23 June 2019 02:44 (UTC+04:00)

Seven people were injured after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Gongxian County of Yibin City in southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 10:29 p.m. Saturday, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The injured have been rushed to hospital for treatment, according to Gongxian's publicity department.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 28.43 degrees north latitude and 104.77 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

So far, no casualties have been reported in Yuchi Village of Gongquan Town, located at the epicenter. A house in the village collapsed and a village road was disrupted in the quake, local authorities said.

Xinhua reporters in Gongxian saw the rain was getting heavier.

Ke Yong, a publicity official of Gongxian county, said strong tremors were felt in the seat of the county government, and authorities were investigating casualties and property damage.

The strong after-shock may aggravate the damage from the 6.0-magnitude quake that hit Gongxian and neighboring Changning counties on Monday evening.

Yang Zhongqiao, an official of Gongquan Town, said the quake was quite scary and caused some dilapidated houses to collapse.

