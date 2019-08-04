British Brexit Minister urges EU to change terms of talks

4 August 2019 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

New Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay has stated in an article for The Mail on Sunday that EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier should adjust to the new “political realities” that have arisen since his instructions were set following the referendum in 2016. He pointed out that Barnier’s mandate should reflect these changes and that the top diplomat should therefore turn to the EU leadership and urge them to consider re-negotiating the divorce deal, despite his earlier statements that the EU would stick to the current Withdrawal Agreement, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“Mr. Barnier needs to urge EU leaders to consider this if they too want an agreement, to enable him to negotiate in a way that finds common ground with the UK. Otherwise, No Deal is coming down the tracks”, Barclay wrote.

He emphasised that it is the British government’s “firm view that Irish border issues should be dealt with in talks on the future agreement between the UK and the EU”. He signalled that they are ready to talk “in good faith on this basis”.

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier insisted that there is no point to discuss the deal again if the EU is not ready to drop the Northern Irish backstop that was agreed on with Theresa May. He also pledged to deliver Brexit by the current deadline on 31 October with or without an agreement.

