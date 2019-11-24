UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour narrows slightly

24 November 2019 04:43 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed slightly ahead of Britain’s Dec. 13 national election, an opinion poll by Deltapoll for the Mail on Sunday newspaper showed on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Support for Johnson’s Conservative Party stood at 43%, down two percentage points from last week, while Labour was unchanged at 30%. The pro-European Liberal Democrats rose five points to 16%, the poll showed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK's Labour vows action on 'tax and wage cheat' multinationals
Europe 23 November 23:45
British university returns 9 skulls to Sri Lanka's indigenous community
Europe 23 November 20:27
UK police arrest man in enquiry over Vietnamese truck deaths
Europe 22 November 15:25
Corbyn vows to give Britain a pay rise through taxing the rich
Europe 21 November 16:08
In testy leadership debate, UK PM Johnson promises quick Brexit
Europe 20 November 10:03
UK's Johnson drops corporate tax cut plan in bid to woo voters
Europe 19 November 09:33
Latest
Three Colombia police killed in bombing after thousands gather for renewed protests
Other News 03:58
Hong Kong's clouds of tear gas spark health panic
Other News 03:13
Novartis nears deal to buy U.S. biotech firm Medicines Co for about $7 billion
Europe 03:11
Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus
Other News 02:29
Protests roll on for third day in Colombian capital
Other News 01:50
Iran vice-president warns of consequences if regional states are involved in unrest
Politics 00:53
UK's Labour vows action on 'tax and wage cheat' multinationals
Europe 23 November 23:45
MFA talks on exchange of visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 23 November 21:32
British university returns 9 skulls to Sri Lanka's indigenous community
Europe 23 November 20:27