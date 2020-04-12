Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll rises, total at 16,972
Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus rose to 619 on Sunday from a nearly three-week low of 510 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said, breaking a three-day streak of daily declines, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The country’s total death toll from the virus climbed to 16,972 from 16,353, the ministry said in a statement.
Overall cases rose to 166,019 from 161,852.
