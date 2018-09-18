Israel Railways cancels trains as drivers report sick

18 September 2018 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Israel Railways has canceled dozens of trains for the second straight day as some 30 drivers have stayed at home, reporting in sick, Globes reports.

Israel Railways said, "Because of the sickness to passenger train drivers, and what is in effect an illegal strike by the workers committee, there is no alternative but to cancel dozens of trains."

21 trains will be canceled on the Rishonim-Lod line. Eight trains on the Beit Shemesh - Jerusalem Malkha line.

The railway drivers workers committee insists that this is not a strike and that the absence of so many drivers stems from difficult work conditions. Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) chairman Avi Nissenkorn has called a meeting for 4pm to discuss the matter.

