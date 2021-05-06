Israel reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 838,761 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 838,761, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus increased by one to 6,370, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 93 to 91, out of 158 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 831,215 after 131 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 1,176, the lowest since March 22, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.41 million, or 58 percent of its total population.