Israel's active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,147, highest since May 5

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose to 1,147 on Saturday, the highest since May 5, according to the health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 175 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number in the country to 840,813.

The death toll from the virus in Israel remained unchanged at 6,429, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 27 to 26.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 833,237 after 12 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has approached 5.54 million, or 59.4 percent of its total population.

On Friday, the ministry reimposed the obligation to wear a face mask indoors.

The obligatory wearing of face masks indoors in Israel was lifted on June 15, but since then hundreds of new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the country.