All 6 Israel policymakers voted to keep key rate at 0.1%

All six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on Nov. 22, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"They claimed that the low level of the interest rate supports the continued recovery of economic activity," the central bank said.

"The committee members noted that in light of the increase in inflation expectations, the real interest rates in Israel are negative and are at a similar level to those in major economies."