Two hundred migrants reach Spain after storming fence

8 January 2018 01:17 (UTC+04:00)

More than 300 people stormed the heavily fortified border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave Melilla in what authorities on Sunday called a mass “violent crossing”.

Some 209 migrants succeeded in reaching Spain in Saturday’s incident.

Spain’s two North African enclaves, Ceuta and Melilla, are a common target for entry into the European Union by migrants who try to climb the border fences or enter the territories by sea.

One Civil Guard police officer was injured in an attack by a migrant, the Spanish government said.

Four of the migrants who reached Spain received treatment for injuries sustained during the crossing.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Spanish army called in as hundreds of cars get buried in snow
Other News 7 January 21:34
Half as many migrants landed in Europe in 2017 as 2016: IOM
World 5 January 20:43
Spain remains Morocco's top trading partner
Other News 31 December 2017 02:01
255 migrants rescued in Mediterranean: Italian coast guard
Other News 27 December 2017 07:05
US judge partially lifts Trump ban on Muslim refugees
Other News 24 December 2017 07:13
Let me come back, Catalan leader tells Spain
World 23 December 2017 22:54
Number of international migrants jumps to 258 million people: U.N.
Other News 19 December 2017 06:11
Azerbaijani citizenship granted to 573 foreigners
Politics 18 December 2017 12:49
Libyan coast guard rescues more than 250 migrants trying to reach Italy
Other News 16 December 2017 18:29
Spain could be banned from 2018 World Cup
World 16 December 2017 08:24
EU leaders complicit in torture of refugees and migrants, Amnesty says
World 12 December 2017 11:45
Spanish court withdraws arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader
World 5 December 2017 15:07
EU considers new plan to ease disputes over migrants
World 29 November 2017 13:27
40 injured as Spain nightclub floor collapses
Other News 26 November 2017 22:45
Russia’s State Duma approves bill on Uzbek’s labor migrants
Uzbekistan 26 November 2017 14:41
Dozens of migrants drown off Libyan coast
Other News 26 November 2017 06:35
About 600 migrants from Africa rescued off Spanish coast
Other News 19 November 2017 09:36
Uzbekistan, Spain ink aviation agreement
Central Asia 15 November 2017 09:46