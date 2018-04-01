Building collapse in central India kills at least 1, many injured

1 April 2018 02:16 (UTC+04:00)

At least one person was killed and many injured when a building collapsed in Indore city of India's central state of Madhya Pradesh late Saturday night, Xinhua reported.

According to "India Today" TV channel, five more persons were trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, as rescue operation was under way.

The injured have been rushed to a city hospital, TV reports added. It was yet unknown how many people were injured.

