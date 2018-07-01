1 dead after helicopter crashes on Puerto Rico beach

1 July 2018 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

One person has died after a private helicopter crashed on a beach along Puerto Rico's north coast, Star Tribune reported.

Police said the accident occurred Saturday afternoon in the town of Rio Grande just east of the capital of San Juan. Authorities identified the victim as 53-year-old Carlos Virelles Jimenez.

They said three other people who were aboard the JetRanger helicopter are being treated for injuries.

Police said they do not know what caused the crash. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Helicopter crashes in north island of New Zealand
World 14 June 05:01
Copter destroyed after emergency landing in Afghanistan: MoD
Other News 14 May 01:34
Two US Army soldiers killed in Apache helicopter crash at Fort Campbell
US 7 April 20:14
Helicopter crashes off Australian east coast killing 2 people
Other News 21 March 19:32
U.S. helicopter crash in Iraq kills all aboard
US 16 March 17:57
7 injured, 13 missing after Senegal helicopter crash: army
Other News 15 March 05:14
At least 2 dead after helicopter crashes in New York (UPDATED)
Other News 12 March 06:12
Mexico helicopter crash kills 13 on ground in wake of earthquake
Other News 17 February 19:55
Three people killed in helicopter crash near Grand Canyon
US 11 February 07:37
Taiwan military helicopter falls into sea
Other News 6 February 07:11
Colombian army helicopter crash kills 10
Other News 17 January 00:16
4 dead in Indian helicopter crash off Mumbai coast
Other News 13 January 18:50
Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed in Syria, both pilots killed
World 3 January 16:12
One dead, two injured after military helicopter crash lands in Oman
Arab World 26 December 2017 07:41
Helicopter crash kills Honduran president’s sister, 5 others
Other News 17 December 2017 05:13
4 dead in Hydro One helicopter crash in Canada
Other News 15 December 2017 06:46
Helicopter crash kills three people in US
World 20 November 2017 11:18
1 dead, another hospitalized after Australian helicopter crash
Other News 8 November 2017 04:14